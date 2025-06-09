Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Patrick Ryan Dunnion
2003-2025

MILFORD—Patrick Ryan Dunnion, a lifelong area resident, entered into eternal rest at the age of 22.

He was born April 10, 2003 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. He graduated from Milford Central School and then worked in construction, a job he truly liked and excelled at.

Patrick will be remembered for being a very kind person who had an incredible sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by many schoolmates and the friends he made during his brief life.

Patrick will especially be mourned and missed by his grandmother, Margaret Kiss, and her husband, Lionel “Lee” Santos, who raised Patrick at their home in Milford since he was a young child. He is further survived by his father, Joseph Dunnion of Williampsort, Pennsylvania, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call and pay their respects to Patrick’s family from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. At 6:30 p.m., a Prayer Service will be offered by the Very Rev. Michael G. Cambi, pastor of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown.

Immediately following the visitation, everyone is invited to gather for a reception at Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

