In Memoriam Paul Mullins, 73 April 17, 1949 – January 28, 2023

In Memoriam

Paul Patrick “Moon” Mullins

HARTWICK—Paul Patrick “Moon” Mullins, 73, of Hartwick, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, at his home.

A native of Canada, Paul was born April 17, 1949 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, one of nine children of Patrick Joseph Mullins and Bridget “Betty” (O’Brien) Mullins.

After graduating from high school, Paul enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 25, 1968 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. While he was stationed in Japan at the USAF Hospital at Tachikawa Air Base he met Cooperstown native Mary Giovanna Curcio, and the two were married September 21, 1971 in Tokyo. Paul earned the rank of Sergeant, was transferred to the USAF Reserves in 1972, and received his honorable discharge in 1974.

Upon returning stateside, Paul and Mary eventually came to reside on Main Street in Hartwick, where they raised their two daughters, Meridith and Lindsey.

For over 25 years, Paul was employed as a unit clerk at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. He also worked for a time painting area houses.

Throughout his life, Paul was a faithful Roman Catholic, and was a devoted communicant of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. For a time he served the Parish as the Sexton of St. Mary’s Cemetery in Index, a job that gave him great satisfaction in helping people at a most difficult time.

Paul was loved by many for his kind and genuine heart. He truly loved talking to people and was able to strike up conversations with just about anyone he met. While he loved being around people, he also enjoyed quiet walks in the woods, fishing, peacefully admiring the beauty of Otsego Lake at Three Mile Point, taking afternoon drives, and watching sunset on the back hills of Hartwick with his wife, Mary.

Paul also has a strong affinity for all animals and especially loved his two dogs, Tucker and Digby, who were right by his side until the very end.

Paul had an amazing memory and enjoyed telling many entertaining stories, often using his wonderful sense of humor and wit. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, and he would find comfort in knowing how his kindness and compassion impacted so many.

Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary G. Mullins of Hartwick; their two daughters, Meridith Mullins and her partner, Beth O’Boyle of Richmond, Virginia, and Lindsey Mullins and her spouse, Natalie Laidlaw and their three children, Caitlin, Olivia, and Ian of Ithaca; his mother, Betty Mullins of Victoria, British Columbia; his brothers and sisters, Mary, Patricia, Rodger, Kevin, Eileen, Brendan, and Patrick and their families; a sister-in-law, Sharon Curcio; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Patrick, in 2008; a brother, Daniel, in 2022; a brother-in-law, Joseph S. Curcio Sr., in 2004; and his in-laws, Sam Curcio in 1989 and Jennie Curcio in 2007.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Fr. Michael Cambi, Pastor, officiating.

Burial with Military Honors will be later this spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 or Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.