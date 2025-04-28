Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Robert K. Lee
1943-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Robert K. Lee, 81, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025.

Born in Glens Falls, New York on May 15, 1943, to EK and Lucille Lee, Rob excelled in wrestling during high school and earned the honor of becoming a decorated Eagle Scout. He graduated from Hartwick College in 1965, where he continued his passion for wrestling, and went on to receive his master’s degree from Ohio University in 1967.

After completing his studies, Rob embarked on an adventurous journey, backpacking through the islands of Japan with a close friend before volunteering for the Peace Corps, where he was stationed in Guam for two years.

In the early 1970s, Rob settled in the Cooperstown area, where he originally worked as a stonemason, married, and raised four children. Throughout his professional life, he pursued a variety of endeavors, including stonemasonry, marketing, advertising, and real estate development. However, his true passion was real estate, where his natural ability to connect with people shined, and which he continued to practice into the final year of his life.

Rob was a voracious reader and loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed racquet sports, hunting, fishing and any activity that brought him into nature.

He is survived by his four children, Tyler, Justin, Kristina, and Chase, who will forever cherish his adventurous spirit, deep love of learning, and connection to the outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob’s memory may be made to any of the following environmental organizations: World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy or Environmental Defense Fund (EDF).

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…