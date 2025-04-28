In Memoriam

Robert K. Lee

1943-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Robert K. Lee, 81, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025.

Born in Glens Falls, New York on May 15, 1943, to EK and Lucille Lee, Rob excelled in wrestling during high school and earned the honor of becoming a decorated Eagle Scout. He graduated from Hartwick College in 1965, where he continued his passion for wrestling, and went on to receive his master’s degree from Ohio University in 1967.

After completing his studies, Rob embarked on an adventurous journey, backpacking through the islands of Japan with a close friend before volunteering for the Peace Corps, where he was stationed in Guam for two years.

In the early 1970s, Rob settled in the Cooperstown area, where he originally worked as a stonemason, married, and raised four children. Throughout his professional life, he pursued a variety of endeavors, including stonemasonry, marketing, advertising, and real estate development. However, his true passion was real estate, where his natural ability to connect with people shined, and which he continued to practice into the final year of his life.

Rob was a voracious reader and loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed racquet sports, hunting, fishing and any activity that brought him into nature.

He is survived by his four children, Tyler, Justin, Kristina, and Chase, who will forever cherish his adventurous spirit, deep love of learning, and connection to the outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob’s memory may be made to any of the following environmental organizations: World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy or Environmental Defense Fund (EDF).