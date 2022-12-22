In Memoriam Sharon W. Sprague, 90 March 25, 1932 – December 17, 2022

In Memoriam

Sharon W. Sprague

WEST WINFIELD – Sharon W. Sprague, 90, of West Winfield, NY passed away at home on Saturday December 17, 2022.

Sharon was born on March 25, 1932 in Walton, NY the son of the late Walter A. and Maude E Borden Sprague. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Nellie in 2015, sisters Lu Anne Benjamin and Ellen Stephens, a son Joseph Sprague, and a son in law Ronald DenHaese.

A 60 year resident of the area, Sharon served in the Korean Conflict in the US Army, and retired as a machinist at Remington Arms after many years. He enjoyed hunting, his gardens, and acting as a caretaker of over 100 acres of land. He loved the Lord, and his family.

He is survived by sons Mark (Susan) Sprague of West Winfield and Jeffrey (Michelle) Sprague of Burlington Flats, daughters Sharon (Anthony) Barbano of Oneida and Sheila DenHaese of Oneida, daughter in law Elaine Sprague of West Winfield, grandchildren Nicholas (Ashlee) Barbano, Jaclyn (Justin) Haines, Ashley Sprague, and Ryan Sprague, great grandchildren Everly, Michael, Brynn, and Lylah, a sister Connie Sprague of Binghamton, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with military honors will take place in the spring at Unadilla Forks Cemetery where he will be interred with his wife Nellie. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association at https://act.alz.org/donate or the American Heart Association athttps://www.heart.org/donate.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.