IN MEMORIAM: Tammy L. (Utter) Williams, 41; Worked With Elderly For 20 Years

IN MEMORIAM

CHERRY VALLEY – Tammy L. (Utter) Williams, 41, who worked at Cooperstown Centers for more than two decades, passed away June 6, 2019, at her home in Cherry Valley.

She was born Nov. 10, 1977, in Stamford, the daughter of Frederick and Bonnie (O’Donnell) Utter Parslow.

Tammy worked serving those in need as a certified nursing assistant at the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for more than 20 years.

Tammy was very involved in her children’s lives. She served as a Girl Scout Leader for a period of time. She participated in many other activities with her children.

She is survived by her father, Fred Utter Sr. and wife, Judy of Davenport Center; her mother, Bonnie Parslow and husband, Jeff of Davenport; her loving children, Erin and Benjamin Williams of Cherry Valley; her sister, Jennifer Gerster (Phil) Davenport; her brother, Fred Utter Jr. (Erica) Grand Gorge, Jamey Parslow (Meagan), Kirkwood; her brother, Donald Utter (Diana), Davenport; as well as her brother, Mark Utter, Davenport. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

Tammy was predeceased by her sisters, Brenna Utter and Amanda Parslow.

Calling hours will be from 1 – 3 p.m., Friday, June 14, at the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, 15735 State Highway 23, Davenport, when the family will be in attendance. A funeral service will immediately follow in the church with the Rev. Frank MacCracken, pastor of Word of Faith Christian Family Center, Maryland, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org in loving memory of Tammy (Utter) Williams.

To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.