In Memoriam

Victor C. Carpenter

1961-2024

VICTOR C. CARPENTER

(Photo Provided)

BLOOMVILLE—Victor C. Carpenter of Bloomville, New York passed away on June 7, 2024 at Albany Medical Center. Victor was born on December 15, 1961 in Valhalla, New York to Don and Marion Carpenter.

A graduate of Valhalla High School, he was employed by Corning Inc., SUNY Delhi and BOCES at Walton Central School. He was a longtime member and vice president of the Oneonta Sportmen’s Club.

Victor is survived by brother Neil (Christine); nephew Nicholas (Yurino); nieces Lauren (Dylan), Morgan (Christopher), Molly (Lucas), and Madeline (Jack); and three great-nieces, Kennedy, Louise, and Hadley.

He was predeceased by his parents.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club in Victor’s name.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bookhout Funeral Home.