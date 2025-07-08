Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

William Ralston
1949-2025

WILLIAM RALSTON
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN – William “Bill” Ralston, 76, of Cooperstown, passed away suddenly on July 4, 2025.

Please join family and friends for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 13, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. at Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County, 403-B Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 or Friends of the Parks, PO Box 1008, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Digital photos of Bill may be e-mailed to rzwalker2@clarityconnect.com for a slide show during the celebration.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

