In Pandemic, Pridefest 2020 Goes Digital

‘Next Year In The Park’

Evvergreen’s Margaret Uhalde, left Chris Scaduto perform “It’s All You” in a studio concert performed as part of Oneonta Pridefest 2020, being presented virtually this year due to the COVID-19. The event included remarks from Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Ron Zacchi, Director Of External Affairs for the NYS Department of Human Rights, as well as members of the Otsego County Pride Alliance. At right, Mayor Gary Herzig gave remarks honoring the occasion in a time of crisis. “In Oneonta, it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, what your religion is, or who you love, we’ve come together to get through this, and going forward, we’ll be stronger than ever. So Happy Pride, and next year, I’ll see you back in the park!” The event continues until 8 p.m., with a time of remembrance and presentations by Bold Theatrics, ENORMOUS Little Things and Sweet Marie.