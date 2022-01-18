In-Patient Visitation Suspended

Across Bassett Healthcare Network

Bassett Healthcare Network temporarily suspends visitation to inpatient units across all of its hospitals beginning January 19, 2021.

Network officials say the community virus spread around Central New York remains high with the “extremely contagious Omicron variant,” leading to measures to protect the safety and health of its patients and staff. Bassett said its hospitals will consider extenuating circumstances on a case-by-case basis, including for end-of-life patients or those who are cognitively impaired.

Bassett’s emergency departments continue to suspend visitation. Where visitation still occurs – such as long-term care facilities and outpatient clinics – the Network applies special testing processes or other restrictions. Visit www.bassett.org for those details.

Officials plan to reassess community virus trends “after January” and determine whether it is safe to restore visitation.

The January 18 announcement affects the following locations: A.O. Fox in Oneonta, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.