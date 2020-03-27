By: Jim Kevlin  03/27/2020  2:50 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsInfestation Charted By Zuma Press, Oneonta

Infestation Charted By Zuma Press, Oneonta

 03/27/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Infestation Charted By

Zuma Press, Oneonta

No One’s Doing It, Says Forster Rothbart

Michael Forster Rothbart, Zuma Press, Oneonta, has developed this map on Datawrapper, reflecting the status of the coronavirus threat in New York State as of 5 p.m. last evening: 6,447 cases; total confirmed, 37,258; deaths, 387, according to figures from the state Department of Health. With four cases, Otsego County is in the 2-5 category.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.