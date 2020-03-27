Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Infestation Charted By Zuma Press, Oneonta Infestation Charted By Zuma Press, Oneonta 03/27/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Infestation Charted By Zuma Press, Oneonta No One’s Doing It, Says Forster Rothbart Michael Forster Rothbart, Zuma Press, Oneonta, has developed this map on Datawrapper, reflecting the status of the coronavirus threat in New York State as of 5 p.m. last evening: 6,447 cases; total confirmed, 37,258; deaths, 387, according to figures from the state Department of Health. With four cases, Otsego County is in the 2-5 category.