Ioxus, XS Power, Alliance Announced

McGough To Advise Merger Process

ONEONTA – Ioxus, the ultracapacitor developer and manufacturer that occupies the former U.S. Soccer Fame, “is now part of the XS Power family,” Ioxus President/CEO Mark McGough announced today.

McGough described XS Power Batteries, based in Knoxville, Tenn., as “a premium battery group and one of the fastest-growing players in vehicle and stationary batter space.”

As for Ioxus, founded by Michael Pentaris, now CEO of Custom Electronics, it “has come a long way=

in the past decade starting as an unknown, now a leader in the ultracapacitor space with three world-class manufacturing facilities on two continents producing cutting-edge products in high volume. Ioxus is poised to continue that growth now combined with XS Power.”

McGough also announced he is leaving Ioxus, but is continuing at an advisor to the combined effort during the interim.