JC Penney Files Bankruptcy, But Local Store Likely Safe

ONEONTA – Citing the Oneonta JC Penney as “one of the most profitable stores in the company,” mall manager Luisa Montanti is confident that the Southside Mall anchor will remain open, even as the company files for bankruptcy.

“I have no fears whatsoever,” she said. “The store consistently performs as one of the top 10 stores in the company and, by some metrics, has been the top store on occasion.”

The department store chain announced they were filing for bankruptcy on Friday, with announcements that they would close some of their 846 stores.

“Knowing the track record of our sales performance, this store should have nothing to worry about,” said Montanti.