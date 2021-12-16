Joan M. Crandall, 87 March 11, 1934 – December 8, 2021

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Joan M. Crandall passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. Joan was born on March 11th, 1934 to Myrtle (Barnes) and Malcolm Misner in Sidney, New York. She grew up in Sidney in the midst of a large loving extended family during the Great Depression.

She graduated from Sidney Central High School in 1952. She started a full time job 3 days after graduation at Scintilla, before it was called Bendix.

It was there she met her future husband, Gerald M. Crandall. She fondly recalled trips from Sidney to Binghamton with her girlfriends to get her hair done on Saturdays to go out on dates with Gerry. She would then take the bus to Oneonta and Gerry would drive her home afterwards. They were married on August 19th,1956 at the Sacred Heart Church in Sidney, NY. and were married for 45 years until his passing in 2001.

They settled in Oneonta where Gerry was from and started their family. They purchased a home on the hill to what is now the Hartwick College entrance where they had the first of 5 daughters. A favorite story of Joans was that she once counted 56 diapers hanging out on a line to dry.

The college purchased the home from them and they moved to the West End of Oneonta where they continued growing their family by adding another daughter and finally, a son. This was also where she lived for the remaining 56 years.

During the busy years of raising 7 children Joan was an active member of St Marys Church and School. She was active in almost every function and activity that went on at St. Marys School, including all of the classrooms with a Crandall kid in it. And could most often be found helping out in the kitchen of the school or the office with other moms.

Summer time would find her and Gerry bringing the family to Gilbert Lake for a stay in a cabin and numerous day picnics were spent there.

She went back to work full time in 1973 at the Social Security Administation Office in Oneonta, receiving numerous advancements in the 24 years she worked there. In addition to working full time she belonged to numerous clubs and societies, where her passion was fulfilled when assisted with the YMCA’s swim team, at one point holding the position of President of the Parents for the Oneonta Otters. She so enjoyed being able to travel and proudly watch her son swim, and continued through to follow through with the Oneonta High School Boys swimming club following grandsons who swam.

Joan had many interests and even more talent. She was an accomplished seamstress and created many treasured dresses and then counted cross stitch pieces. Many of which are prized possessions of family and friends. She sang in the choir at St. Marys and was a patron of the local arts and enjoyed traveling on bus trips to New York City to attend Broadway shows.

After she retired she came into her own when she fell in love with Country Line dancing. She danced at Wendy Wades for 10 years perfoming in dance recitials that the country line dancers received standing ovations for. She liked to say, good naturely, that those were the ’10 best years of her life” , much to the chagrin of her children! She was very sad when she had to stop due to her health.

She volunteered at the Hospice Thrift shop. and traveled to several states to see her children, a favorite experience was visiting the Grand Canyon 4 times.

She was a proud supporter of The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble, The Friends of Huntington Library and the Oneonta Community Concert Band, Attending her last concert this past fall. She also belonged to the Red Hat Society and the Young at Hearts Club. She kept up with her childhood friends and was active with her Sidney Alumni Society, attending quarterly lunches with her friends of 80 plus years. She leaves behind the people that she loved the most, her family.

She leaves behind her two sisters, Judy Lieungh of Tennessee and Diane Arnold of Saline, Michigan.

She was very proud of her 7 children, 20 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. She enjoyed being teased in the middle of a nosy gathering that this was all her fault, reminding her that she and Gerry started this!

Her Children include, Maureen and Bill Decker, of Oneonta, Kathleen and Ted Bailey of Oneonta, Colleen Clune of Harrisburg, Eileen Crandall of Tempe, AZ, Darleen and Randy Bussy of Indianapolis, IN, Charleen and Ken Taylor of Franklin, NY and Florida, and Michael and Kim Crandall, of Queensbury, NY. Grandchildren include Matthew and Toby Decker, Stephen Decker, Melissa Decker, Braden Decker, Daniel Decker, Rory Decker, and Brenna Decker. Kristopher and Marie Crandall, Joshua and Elizabeth Bailey, Colin and Aline Crandall, Todd and Keri Bailey, Cameron Bailey, Jonathan Bailey. Jaclyn and Jason Gaddis, Julie and Jeff Hoke, Morgan Bussy, Spencer Bussy, Christian Crandall, Madison Crandall and Noah Crandall.

Great Grandchildren include Merrick, Jaxon, Nathan and Mason, Sophie and Millie, Maisie, Jackson,Teddy and Everett, Tyler, Liam and Kaden, Brinlee and Colton, Kylie, Emma, Bella, and Lily, and Leo

She also leaves behind her Sidney, NY childhood friends who came to see her faithfully every month in the last year of her life, Helen Rosenkranz and Jean Warner.

She leaves behind her “adopted’ daughter Inez Vagliardo who pampered her for the last 2 years of her life and we will be forever grateful for this friendship.

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Gerald Crandall, one son-in-law John Clune, and her parents and 2 brother-in-laws.

The whole Crandall family would like to send out a special thank you to everyone at Helios Care, they are an incredible group of people whose compassion, knowledge and resources are beyond compare. Funeral service will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to Helios Care, at HeliosCare.org.

