Job Corps Host Blood Drive To Honor John Heller

ONEONTA – A community blood drive will be held in honor of John Heller, the former firefighter and Life Skill Supervisor who was killed in the Walling Street arson last December.

The community drive will be held 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Oneonta Job Corps, with the dedication of the John Heller memorial on the third floor octagon at 2 p.m.

“The goal is 100 pints of blood,” said director Chris Kuhn. “We are Johnny strong!”

To register, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).