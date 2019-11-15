John Shulgay, 80, Schenevus; CV Native Farmed, Drove Truck, Worked For Town

SCHENEVUS – John Shulgay, 80, a Cherry Valley native who retired from the Town of Westford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Dec. 2, 1938 in Cherry Valley, the son of Pete and Pauline (Mygus) Shulgay. He grew up in Cherry Valley and attended Cherry Valley School.

John married Bernice Snyder on Feb. 24, 1962, at the Baptist Church in Cooperstown.

He worked on the Huntington Farm for 22 years, Carmen Trucking for 10 years and retired from the Town of Westford after 13 years.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bernice Shulgay of Schenevus, his children, Karen & John Harris of Milford, Elaine Shulgay of Worcester, Allen & Rose Shulgay of Worcester, Kevin Shulgay of Schenevus and Wayne Shulgay and Carol Louden of Laurens, his daughter – in-law, Tina Shulgay, his grandchildren, Stephanie, Phillip, Erickson, Rebecca, Kelia, Carson, Corey, his great-grandchildren, Alvia, Peyton, Zakiyah and Adalinna, his sister Marion Shulgay of Rock Hill, South Carolina, his niece Linda Miller of Sarasota, Florida, his great niece Kelly Miller of Sarasota, Florida his brother-in-law Ben Snyder and his wife Joni and his sister-in-law Chris Teachout and her husband George.

He was predeceased by his mother, Pauline Barnes and his brother, Peter Shulgay, in 2005.

A celebration of John’s life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schenevus Masonic Lodge, Main Street in Schenevus.

Burial will be private in the Westford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of John to the Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad, PO Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12155 or to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hellerskinnerfh.com.

The Heller & Skinner Funeral Home in Worcester is assisting the family.