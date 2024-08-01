Junior Livestock Show Winners Announced

COOPERSTOWN—Top honors at the 76th Annual Junior Livestock Show went to young handlers from Otsego and Delaware counties during the show’s final event on Tuesday, July 9. The show, sponsored by The Farmers’ Museum and conducted in cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension, county 4-H educators, and clubs throughout central New York, brings together youth handlers from a nine-county area for three days of competition.

The top winners at the Junior Livestock Show bested 200 exhibitors and their 533 animals. Earning The Farmers’ Museum Cup for Best of Show Dairy was Justin Wolfe of Otsego County, who showed his Holstein, Ovaltop Unst Roseanna-Red. The F. Ambrose Clark Livestock Cup for Best of Show in the Beef, Swine, Meat Goat and Sheep categories was awarded to Mikaylee Woodin of Delaware County, showing her Market Hog “Grunkle.” The Farmers’ Museum Dairy Goat Cup for Best of Show Dairy Goat went to Olivia Hart of Otsego County, showing her Recorded Grade Dairy Goat, Swamp-Hill Crystal.

Dairy cattle Grand Champions were awarded in the Ayrshire division to Sean Shults of Schoharie County, who showed Heiview Burdette Twisler; in the Brown Swiss division to Sean Shults of Schoharie County, who showed Edsall Hill Dynamite Quinn; in the Guernsey division to Julia Vunk of Otsego County, who showed Gray Goose Charming Cindy; in the Holstein division to Justin Wolfe of Otsego County, who showed Ovaltop Unst Roseana-Red; in the Jersey division to Aiden Shults of Schoharie County, with Underground Katrinas Kit Kat; and in the Milking Shorthorn division to Jeffrey Palmatier, Delaware County, who showed Jonwan Comanche Hera.

In each of the livestock divisions, Supreme Animal awards went to Mikaylee Woodin of Delaware County in the Swine category; Leighton Fletcher of Delaware County in the Beef category; Connor Doody of Otsego County in the Sheep category and Kayleb DeBoer of Delaware County in the Meat Goat category.

In the Best Bred and Owned division, the award in the Ayrshire category went to Sean Shults of Schoharie County, with Heiview Burdette Twisler; in the Brown Swiss category to Sean Shults of Schoharie County, with Edsall Hill Dynamite Quinn; in the Jersey category to Aiden Shults of Schoharie County, with GRG Nuance Juno; in the Guernsey division to Julia Vunk of Otsego County, with Gray Goose Charming Cindy; in the Holstein division to Justin Wolfe of Otsego County, with Ovaltop UNST Roseana; and in the Milking Shorthorn division to Jeffrey Palmatier of Delaware County, with Jonwan Comanche Hera.

The Dairy Goat category went to Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County, with Maestar Farms Almost Sam Too; the Sheep category went to Grace Wing of Otsego County, with Hercules; the Swine category went to Trevor Decker of Otsego County, with Rose; the Beef category went to Baylee DeBoer of Delaware County, with Trendy Hill Bubby; and the Meat Goat category went to Kayleb DeBoer of Delaware County, with At Ease On The Rocks.

Showmanship Championships were earned by the following: in the Dairy division, Grand Champion Showman was Adrienne Hodge of Chenango County and the Reserve Grand Champion Showman was Cora Hodge of Chenango County. In the Dairy Goat division: Grand Champion Showman Skylar Graham of Chenango County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman Hannah Carnright of Herkimer County. In the Sheep division: Grand Champion Showman went to Mikaylee Woodin of Delaware County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Kendyll McDonald of Delaware County. In the Beef division: Grand Champion Showman went to Sophia Ostrander of Fulton/Montgomery County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Olivia Ostrander of Fulton/Montgomery County. In the Swine division: Grand Champion Showman to Addison Claudio of Oneida County, and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Ashley Madugno of Delaware County. In the Meat Goat division: Grand Champion Showman to Delana Wood of Delaware County, and Reserve Grand Champion Showman went to Evelyn Kersmanc of Otsego County.

Other dairy award winners and their 4-H county affiliations include:

Supreme Junior Dairy Animal—Taylor Hodge, Chenango County, Holtmart Drone Olive.

Ayrshire—Junior Champion: Emma Slater of Schoharie County with Misty-Zaire Reynolds Deena; Reserve Jr. Champion: Aiden Schoenecker of Schoharie County with Lil-E’s Reagans Twilight; Sr. Champion Sean Shults of Schoharie County with Heiview Burdette Twisler; and Reserve Sr. Champion Connor Parker of Otsego County with Stonybrook Rose.

Brown Swiss—Junior Champion: Sean Shults, Schoharie County, with Edsall Hill Rampage Columbia; Reserve Jr. Champion: Maggie Hirt of Madison County, with Mithva Daredevil Lollipop; Sr. Champion: Sean Shults of Schoharie County, with Edsall Hill Dynamite Quinn; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Dora Palmer, Madison County, with Remlap Standout Polly.

Guernsey—Junior Champion: Taylor Hodge of Chenango County, with Holtmart Drone Olive; Reserve Junior Champion: Miya Warner of Delaware County, with Hearts Desire Michelangelo Suzy; Sr. Champion: Julia Vunk of Otsego County, with Gray Goose Charming Cindy; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Taylor Hodge of Chenango County, with Holtmart Drone Olive.

Holstein—Junior Champion: Hannah Adams of Fulton/Montgomery County, with Ridgedale Alligator Farm; Reserve Junior Champion: Luke Byma of Otsego County, with Bya Tattoo Raven; Sr. Champion: Justin Wolfe of Otsego County, with Ovaltop Unst Roseana-Red; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Maxwell Pullis of Otsego County, with Roedale Warrier Frosty-Red.

Jersey—Junior Champion: Cole Partridge of Schoharie County, with Tierneys Magician Lilith; Reserve Junior Champion: Taylor Hodge of Chenango County, with Hammerdown Victorious Spark; Sr. Champion: Aiden Shults of Schoharie County, with Underground Katrinas Kit Kat; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Aiden Shults of Schoharie County, with GRG Nuance Juno.

Milking Shorthorn—Junior Champion: Logan VanEvera of Schoharie County, with Perfect View Cy Moonlight; Reserve Junior Champion: Logan VanEvera of Schoharie County, with Hard Core Iron Man Fanfare ET P TW; Senior Champion: Jeffrey Palmatier of Delaware County, with Jonwan Comanche Hera; Reserve Senior Champion: Jeffrey Palmatier of Delaware County, with Jonwan LuckyStrike Hebe; Reserve Grand Champion: Logan VanEvera of Schoharie County, with Perfect View Cy Moonlight.

Winners in the Dairy Goat division were as follows:

Best Junior Doe—Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Kiddn’ U Not Trixie.

Best Udder, Dairy Goat—Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County, with Maestar Farms Almost Sam Too.

Alpine—Junior Champion: Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County, with MaeStar Farms Best Symphony; Reserve Junior Champion: MacKenzie Roach of Delaware County, with Multi-Flora-Rose Farm Lucy; Sr. Champion and Best Udder: Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County, with MaeStar Farms Almost SamTooSpice; and Reserve Sr. and Reserve Grand Champion: Skylar Graham of Chenango County, with Subrikar Justin’s Barley.

LaMancha—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Kiddin’ U Not PB Chicory; Reserve Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Kiddin’ U Not Amathyst; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Mason Kupris of Otsego County, with Silver Wolf Legacy.

Nigerian Dwarf-Junior Champion: Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County, with Clover Hill Acres Willow; Reserve Jr. Champion: Mason Kupris of Otsego County, with DragonFly GIL TinyDancer; Sr. Champion and Best Udder: Brook Lincoln of Schoharie County, with Clover Hill Acres Azalea; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County, with Dragonfly SD Sierra.

Nubian—Junior Champion: Lucas Humphreville of Herkimer County, with PaintedSparrow’s BP Loon; Reserve Jr. Champion: Chloe Ellsworth of Otsego County, with PaintedSparrow’s Ed Winter; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Lucas Humphreville of Herkimer County, with PaintedSparrow’s CBG Lavender; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Chloe Ellsworth of Otsego County, with PaintedSparrow’s CBG Robin.

Oberhasli—Junior Champion: Hannah Carnright of Herkimer County, with Ha-Ha Acres Zilly Reserve; Junior Champion: Evelyn Handy of Fulton/Montgomery County, with Evelyn’s Queen Vashti; Senior Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Hannah Carnright of Herkimer County, with Owl-Ridge Zephyr; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Mackenzie Roach of Delaware County, with Kiddn’ U Not MM Chickadee.

Saanen—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Kiddn’ U Not GD Jade; Reserve Jr. Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Swamp-Hill LR Saraphina; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Waylon Peterson of Fulton/Montgomery County, with Wardens Acres Logan; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Skylar Graham of Chenango County, with Subrikar Justin’s Flurry.

Toggenburg— Junior Champion: Mason Kupris of Otsego County, with Lesniak-Hill Sweet Clover.

Recorded Grade—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Kiddin’ U Not Trixie; Reserve Jr. Champion: Abbi-Lynn Page of Chenango County, with Iv Creek GPD Sassafras; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Olivia Hart of Otsego County, with Swamp Hill Crystal; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Austin Adams of Fulton/Montgomery County, with MaeStar Farms Booms Karisma.

Other livestock awards were presented in the following categories:

Beef

Champion Heifer—Olivia Ostrander of Schoharie County, with Bell L15.

Reserve Champion Female Beef—Leighton Fletcher of Delaware County, with Dolly Snipes.

Champion Steer— Leighton Fletcher of Delaware County, with Cash.

Reserve Champion Steer—Tyler Groff of Delaware County, with Aaron.

Champion Angus—Eva DeBoer of Delaware County, with At Ease Pure Pride.

Reserve Champion Angus—Jaden DeBoer of Delaware County, with At Ease Rita.

Champion Hereford—Sophia Ostrander of Fulton/Montgomery County, with SLO 1549 Victra

Reserve Champion Hereford—Jaden DeBoer of Delaware County, with Pepin 702E.

Champion Simmental—Olivia Ostrander of Schoharie County, with Bell L15.

Reserve Champion Simmental—Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County, with BPF Oh Mae L09 “Atta.”

Champion Other Breeds—Kayleb BeBoer of Delaware County, with At Ease Welcome K007.

Reserve Champion Other Breeds—Ella Field of Otsego County.

Champion Crossbred—Leighton Fletcher of Delaware County, with Dolly Snipes.

Reserve Champion Crossbred—Madalyn Moody of Delaware County, with Delilah.

Champion Other Breed Cow/Calf Pair—Noah DeBoer of Delaware County, with At Ease Rita.

Market Steer—Leighton Fletcher of Delaware County, with Cash.

Reserve Market Steer—Tyler Groff of Delaware County, with Aaron.

Feeder Steer—Grant Easton of Fulton/Montgomery County.

Champion Crossbred Heifer–Leighton Fletcher of Delaware County, with Dolly Snipes.

Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer—Madalyn Moody of Delaware County, with Delilah.

Sheep

Champion Ram—Grace Wing of Otsego County, with Hercules.

Champion Ewe—Connor Doody of Otsego County, with Mazie.

Commercial—Benjamin Wing of Otsego County, with Olive.

Dorset—Connor Doody of Otsego County, with Mazie.

Horned Dorset—Isabella Slater of Schoharie County, with Buttercup.

Jacob—Elizabeth Handy of Fulton/Montgomery County, with Gopherwood longhorn Sabrina.

Shropshire—Gus Miller of Delaware County, with Weeks 18-3 Nora TW.

Southdown—Kassidy Miller of Otsego County, with Wilson Livestock Rowdene.

Suffolk—Kendyll McDonald of Delaware County, with DBF1203 “Genny Dozer.”

Best Fleece—Gus Miller of Delaware County, with HHH2403.

Champion Market Lamb—Korbyn McDonald of Delaware County.

Swine

Crossbred—Trevor Decker of Otsego County.

Duroc—Noah Britton of Oneida County.

Spot—Caleb Keever of Otsego County.

Champion Market Hog—Mikaylee Woodin of Delaware County.

Reserve Champion Market Hog—Addison Claudio of Oneida County.

Meat Goat

Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood—Kayleb DeBoer of Delaware County, with At Ease On The Rocks.

Reserve Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood—Delana Wood of Delaware County, with Looks Like a Rose.

Champion Percentage Doe—Henry Underwood of Otsego County, with UR Melted Chocolate.

Reserve Champion Percentage Doe—Baylee DeBoer of Delaware County, with LGF3 Bunny.

Champion Commercial Doe—Waylon Peterson of Fulton/Montgomery County, with PF Rosalina.

Reserve Champion Commercial Doe—Alex Thomas of Fulton/Montgomery County, with PF Blizzard.

Champion Market Goat—Preston Gardepe of Delaware County.

Reserve Champion Market Goat –Preston Gardepe of Delaware County.

The dairy judging contest was held on Sunday evening, July 10. The following were the winners:

Beginner Division

1st place—Mackenzie Schoenecker, Schoharie County.

2nd place—Hunter Sitts, Delaware County.

3rd place—Grace Hodge, Chenango County.

4th place—Hannah Adams, Montgomery County.

5th place—Caleb Keever, Otsego County.

6th place—William Dickey, Chenango County.

7th place—Bynnlee Holbert, Oneida County.

8th place—Noah Hula, Herkimer County.

9th place—Abby Smith, Montgomery County.

10th place—Wade Sitts, Delaware County.

Junior Division

1st place—Deanna Wolfe, Otsego County

2nd place –Levi Byma–, Otsego County

3rd place—Andrew Conroe, Otsego County

4th place—Abby Hitt, Madison County

5th place—Addison Dickey, Chenango County

6th place—Aiden Schoenecker, Schoharie County

7th place—Chandler Kniskern, Schoharie County

8th place—Brayden Barnhart, Delaware County

9th place—Maya Korona, Schoharie County

10th place—Henry Underwood, Otsego County

Senior Division

1st place—Elizabeth Vincent, Chenango County.

2nd place—Alexis Wolfe, Otsego County.

3rd place—Tyler March, Otsego County.

4th place—Luke Byma, Otsego County.

5th place—Lance McClure, Delaware County.

6th place—Taylor Hodge, Chenango County.

7th place—Elaina Wells, Montgomery County.

8th place—Lily Marshman, Chenango County.

9th place—Daniel McClure, Delaware County.

10th place—Jeffrey Palmatier, Delaware County.

The Chobani Agricultural Leader Scholarship Awards went to:

Junior Award Winners:

Noah DeBoer—Delaware County.

Jacob Enyart—Schoharie County.

Evelyn Handy—Fulton/Montgomery County.

Olivia VanEvera—Schoharie County.

Senior Award Winners:

Levi Blood—Schoharie County.

Hannah Carnright—Herkimer County.

Adrien Hodge—Chenango County.

Jeffrey Palmatier—Delaware County.

The Terra Jackson Award

Molly Gorrell—Chenango County.

The Farmers’ Museum Good Sportsmanship Award: Awarded to any individual; exhibitor, family member, friend, or volunteer who exemplifies good conduct, character and overall good sportsmanship towards others during the show. This year the award went to Kyle Hirt of Madison County.

The Farmers’ Museum would like to thank the following corporate sponsors: Chobani, Stewarts and Rentals To Go.

The Farmers’ Museum would also like to acknowledge and thank the following for their sponsorship of the special awards: Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Barbara and Robert Kersman; Grand Champion Jersey In memory of Howard Curry Ainslie by Friends and Family; Grand Champion Holstein: The OHM Holstein Club; Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Zoetis; Supreme Swine: Jane Forbes Clark; Supreme Beef: Hessian Hill Farms; Supreme Sheep: Drs. Lisa and William Johnson; Grand Champion Ayrshire: David Bliss; Grand Champion Guernsey: Zoetis; Best Bred and Owned Holstein by Exhibitor: Farm Credit East ACA; Best Bred and Owned Ayrshire by Exhibitor: Brandow’s Feed n’ Seed, Inc.; Best Bred and Owned Brown Swiss by Exhibitor: Sunny Acres Farm; Best Bred and Owned Guernsey by Exhibitor: Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative; Best Bred and Owned Jersey by Exhibitor: Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative; Best Bred and Owned Milking Shorthorn by Exhibitor: N.Y. Animal and Farm, LLC; Best Bred and Owned Dairy Goat by Exhibitor: New York State Dairy Goat Breeders Association; Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Gold Star Feed & Grain; Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Lutz Feed Company; Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman: Jim Rice; Grand Champion Sheep Showman: SUNY Cobleskill; Grand Champion Beef Showman: Kelly Farm & Garden; Grand Champion Swine Showman: Black Willow Pond Farm; Supreme Junior Dairy Animal: Stamford Farmers’ Cooperative; Best Junior Doe: FourSmyles Farm; Best Udder, Dairy Goat: The Lesniak Family; Champion Beef Heifer: The Arnold Schonberg Living Trust; Champion Steer: Zoetis; Champion Ram: Arabeth Farm, The Hardy Family; Champion Ewe: MacKenzie Waro—On-A-Whim Farm; Best Beef, Bred and Owned: In Memory of Michael Mosher, from his family Best Sheep, Bred and Owned: SUNY Cobleskill; Best Swine, Bred and Owned: SUNY Cobleskill; Best Fleece: N.Y. Animal and Farm, LLC; Grand Champion Market Lamb: Dutchayr Farm—Doug and Deb Dutcher; Grand Champion Meat Goat Showman: Kate Preston; Grand Champion Market Goat: SUNY Cobleskill Block and Bridle Club; Grand Champion Percentage Meat Goat: Minerdale Farm; Grand Champion Commercial Meat Goat: Just Kidding Farm, June Baker; Grand Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood Meat Goat: Butt Acre Boer Goats, Megan & Andy Richards; Best Bred and Owned Meat Goat: Timothy James; Supreme Meat Goat: Timothy James.