Karen Elizabeth Johnson Rury Nov. 30, 1949-Jan. 28, 2021

CHERRY VALLEY – Karen Elizabeth Johnson Rury died peacefully in her home on January 28, 2021.

She was born in Fulton on Nov 30, 1949, to her parents, Rod and Jean Johnson. She lived in Oswego County until her family moved to Middlefield in 1963. Karen graduated from Cherry Valley Central School in 1967. She then attended SUNY Cobleskill and obtained a degree in Nursery Education. She then went to SUNY Cortland and received a degree in Elementary Education.

Karen and Edward Rury were married on Aug. 19, 1970. They celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 2020. Edward was the love of her life. They had three children: Sarah, Jessica, and Jonathan, of whom they are very proud. They have five grandchildren: Cameran Flint, Elliot and Aidan Heilig-Rury, Nathan and Abigail Rury, who are their pride and joy.

Karen was predeceased by her parents and by two siblings, Kevin and Kittie Johnson. She is survived by two brothers, Mark abd Seth (Doreen) Johnson, of Middlefield, along with many nieces and nephews.

Karen taught elementary education at Cherry Valley Central School, and later, at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. School was her second home; she was known for the ways she transformed her classroom for the joy of her young students. She was a mentor to many students, both inside and outside of the classroom, and was remembered for years after they had graduated.

Karen was active in the Presbyterian Church. She served on the boards of the Presbyterian church, the Cherry Valley Memorial Library, and the Cherry Valley-Springfield PTO. After retirement, she was very active, along with her friend Claudia Lusk, in running the 1,000 Book Program at school.

Family and friends were very supportive throughout her illness, providing cards, visits, meals, and encouragement. The community support received is a testimony to her active role in the town she called home.

There will be no service at this time due to Covid. The family anticipates a Celebration of Life in the springtime. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

If you wish to make a memorial donation in her memory, contributions should be sent to the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Endowment Foundation to further academic excellence and opportunities. Attn: Sue Drake, 105 John Deere Rd. Cherry Valley, NY 13320.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

In the lyrics of Sir Paul McCartney, one of Karen’s favorite musicians,

“At the end of the end

Is the start of a journey

To a much better place

And this wasn’t bad.

So a much better place

Would have to be special

No need to be sad.

No reason to cry.”

We love you Karen.