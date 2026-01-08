Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Adrian Kuzminski

When Up Is Down and Down Is Up

Your issue of January 1, 2026 displayed a striking contrast. A news article reports that our economic region just received a $55 million grant from New York State for tourism and infrastructure (https://www.allotsego.com/region-awarded-55-million-for-tourism-infrastructure/), while a letter to the editor from Chip Northrup points out that losses by Bassett Hospital increased from $39 million in 2023 to $45 million in 2024 (https://www.allotsego.com/northrup-can-bassett-survive-maga/).

New York State throws around a lot of grant money, here and elsewhere, while the area’s only health provider, according to Chip, is gasping for life. In terms of basic priorities and local outcomes, this looks totally upside down. Is anyone paying attention?

Adrian Kuzminski
Fly Creek

Related Articles

Boomhower Throws Hat in Ring as Tague Vacates Assembly Seat

“The fact of the matter is we’re facing a cost of living crisis. Life has become unaffordable for too many of us. It costs too much for people to provide for their families, to put food on their tables, or heat their homes,” Boomhower said in a press release, “and people are being priced out of their homes, out of their communities.”…
January 8, 2026

Editorial: Stars Shine in Otsego County

As the world turns, our friends and neighbors are illuminating the dark with their light and, if you are as tired of politicking, filibustering, grandstanding and prevaricating as we are, you will welcome the chance to celebrate these shining Otsego County stars.…
January 8, 2026

