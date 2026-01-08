Letter from Adrian Kuzminski

When Up Is Down and Down Is Up

Your issue of January 1, 2026 displayed a striking contrast. A news article reports that our economic region just received a $55 million grant from New York State for tourism and infrastructure (https://www.allotsego.com/region-awarded-55-million-for-tourism-infrastructure/), while a letter to the editor from Chip Northrup points out that losses by Bassett Hospital increased from $39 million in 2023 to $45 million in 2024 (https://www.allotsego.com/northrup-can-bassett-survive-maga/).

New York State throws around a lot of grant money, here and elsewhere, while the area’s only health provider, according to Chip, is gasping for life. In terms of basic priorities and local outcomes, this looks totally upside down. Is anyone paying attention?

Adrian Kuzminski

Fly Creek