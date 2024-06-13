The CV-S Lady Patriots varsity basketball team will lead this year’s Springfield Fourth of July Parade. Pictured are (standing) Coach Whiteman, Daphnee West, Morgan Huff, Mia Dubben, Erin Williams, Kailey Barnes, Coach Taggart, and Coach McGovern; (kneeling) Brin Whiteman, Mackenzie McGovern, and Sara Cortese. (Photo provided by Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 2024)

Lady Patriots Honored as Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—In keeping with this year’s theme of “Hometown Celebration,” the Springfield Fourth of July Committee has announced that it will honor the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Lady Patriots varsity basketball team as Grand Marshals of the 2024 Fourth of July Parade in Springfield Center.

Buoyed by community support, team spirit, and determination, the Lady Patriots—seniors Kailey Barnes, Erin Williams, Morgan Huff, Mia Dubben, and Daphnee West, juniors Sara Cortese and Brin Whiteman, and eighth-grader Mackenzie McGovern, with Coach Kelly Taggart and assistant coaches BJ Whiteman and Carol McGovern—became the first basketball team from Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School to win sectional playoffs and regionals, going on to play in the state championship Final Four Tournament.

With a record of 20-4, the team amassed several championships and titles over the 2023-24 season, including: Hunter-Tannersville Tournament Champions; Schoharie Turkey Tournament Champions; Tri-Valley League Champions; Section IV Class D Champions; and Class D Regional Champions.

The Otsego County Board of Representatives passed a resolution on April 3 in recognition of the accomplishments of this team.

Overcoming great odds to achieve their goals, the team credits much of their success to the fact they have played together for so long that they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and benefitting from coaches who also know them well. Many of these girls have played basketball together since the third grade, when they were coached by BJ Whiteman.

Coach Taggart said, “Having the seniors as modified players showed me what they were capable of.”

The players agreed that the coaches always knew how hard to push them, and they understood when it was time to be serious in practice. According to the coaches, the team is comprised of selfless players and, on any given day, any one of them could have been top scorer. In addition to playing together during the season, the team played in summer leagues that challenged them with difficult competition.

The team recognizes the role that a supportive community has played in their success, and one way they give back is by helping with the Biddy Basketball program at CV-S, where many of them got their start.

CV-S Central School Superintendent TheriJo Snyder said, “The girls made school history with the support of the communities, and the honor of being selected as grand marshals solidifies what small communities are all about.”

The Springfield Fourth of July Parade will kick off its 110th year on Thursday, July 4 at 11 a.m. in Springfield Center, with the CV-S Lady Patriots varsity basketball team leading the way.

“The Town of Springfield takes great pride in hosting so many of our neighboring towns in the parade each Fourth of July, and we invite everyone to join us this year to celebrate our home; hometowns, home teams, homemade, homegrown, and all the local organizations, businesses, and people that serve our region,” said Andrea House, volunteer publicist for the Fourth of July Committee and Springfield Town Council member.

Participation in the parade is free, and an entry form is available online at https://forms.gle/f3Dq66GrMftw6Au17.

Following the parade, a traditional celebration will be held at the Springfield Community Center, with music by The Cooperstown Community Band, Brooks’ chicken barbecue, homemade pies and other foods, the Springfield Historical Society Open House, a Revolutionary War-Era exhibit by the Fort Plain Museum and Historical Park, and the Fourth of July Quilt Show, as well as games, raffles, and more.

A Fourth of July evening concert and fireworks display will take place at Glimmerglass State Park. This year’s concert by local rock band Scattered Flurries will begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, to be followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Donations for next year’s Fourth of July events will be collected at the entrance to the park.

The Glimmerglass Festival will present its annual Springfield Appreciation Concert on Saturday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Alice Busch Opera Theater. The concert will feature musical selections from the festival’s 2024 season, and tickets may be purchased in advance for $5.00 each at Convenience Corner in Springfield Center, or by calling (315) 858-0304 to reserve. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Springfield Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

For more information, e-mail springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at (315) 858-0304.