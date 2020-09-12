Legion Legacy Run Adapts To Social Distancing

Rob Martinez, Director of the American Legion Riders, and Chris Chase, Assistant Director of the American Legion Riders, have made it their mission to have Legion motorcycle rides be substance-free, but this year they wanted to make sure it remained COVID-free as well. Before the start of this year’s 18th annual Legacy Run, Chase made a blog post on the American Legion Riders website promoting safe practices for all riders in the time of COVID. Riders, like Nathan Epps, Gloversville, above were required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked by Devin Chase, Oneonta, upon check in at the Legion where riders assembled this morning before heading out on their county-wide ride to benefit ride. “The Legacy Run is a scholarship to benefit children of soldiers and veterans who have passed away or have become disabled since 9/11.” explained Martinez, seen in image on right. “This year we’re doing it a little different.” added Chase, “Instead of giving all the proceeds to the national Legacy fund, we will be splitting it with out own fund. Last year no children from New York received any support, so with the money we keep we will make sure half of it goes to our local kids.” In addition, the ALR plans on using other funds to give back to local businesses who have supported them in the past. “We know some of them are struggling and this is a way for us to give back and thank them for their support.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)