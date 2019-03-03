IN MEMORIAM Leon A. Schworm, 84, Edmeston; Merchant For Half-Century; Justice EDMESTON – Leon A. Schworm, 84, who operated the H.J. Schworm & Son store here for 49 years and the Colonel Edmeston Restaurant, passed away Friday March 1, 2019, in Cooperstown following a brief illness. He served as town justice, and was active in many community organizations. Leon was born in Edmeston, son of the late Harry J. and Stella Beatty Schworm. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers Robert and Donald.

He is survived by a brother Earl (Lavohn) Schworm of Florida, nieces and nephews Rosemary Stephens, Norman Schworm, Joyce (Don) VanWagner, Stella (Paul) Schworm, Robert A. “Bobby” (Ann) Schworm, Karen (Scott) Willie, and Mike Schworm. He is also survived by many great nieces, nephews, and his dog Benjamin.

Leon was a lifetime resident of the Edmeston area. Upon graduating from Edmeston Central School, he joined the Air Force. After serving his country, he returned home, and ran the family business, H.J. Schworm & Son store in Edmeston for 49 years, until his retirement.

Leon also owned the Colonel Edmeston Restaurant, worked for NYCM Insurance Dining Services, was a teller at Central National Bank (NBT), and was the Edmeston town justice for many years.

He took great pride in his home town serving on the Edmeston Union Cemetery Board, the Edmeston Free Library Board, and was an important historian for the Edmeston Museum.

Leon was an active member of the Edmeston United Methodist Church where he played organ for many years, was an active member of the Pete Hook Players theatrical group, and enjoyed writing stories for the New Berlin Gazzette. He also drive bus for Edmeston Central School.

Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South St., Edmeston, NY. Graveside services with military honors will take place in the spring at Edmeston Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Edmeston Free Library, or the Edmeston Museum in memory of Leon. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com, or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.