Libby Cudmore Feted On 10th Anniversary 12/10/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People COLLEAGUES HERALD EDITOR Libby Cudmore Feted On 10th Anniversary Libby Cudmore, managing editor Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOTSEGO.com, cuts a 10th anniversary cake a few minutes ago at Iron String Press' headquarters. Celebrating with her are, from left, Advertising Consultant Thom Rhodes, Editor/Publisher Jim Kevlin, Advertising Director & General Manager Tara Barnwell, Photographer Ian Austin (Libby's husband), and Office Manager Larissa Ryan. Libby, a SUNY Binghamton graduate with a master's from the Stonecoast MFA program at the University of Southern Maine, published her first novel, "The Big Rewind," (William Morrow, 2016), while pursuing her duties here. In remarks, Kevlin noted, "Libby's energy, enthusiasm and talent have allowed us to continue expanding our reach and aspirations. Thank you — and well done!" (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)