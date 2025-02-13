(Photo by Marla Russo)

Library Lovers

COOPERSTOWN—On Tuesday, February 4, the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation presented representatives of the Friends of the Village Library with a check for $1,000.00 to support the printing and distribution of the Welcome Home Cooperstown brochure. The presentation was made during a well-attended WHC gathering at Village Hall, which recognized February as Library Lovers’ Month with children’s story time and a proclamation by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh. The gatherings will continue on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at 22 Main Street. Welcome Home Cooperstown hosts monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members, to welcome them and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions, and to encourage them to make the Cooperstown area their permanent home. Pictured above are: Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, Cooperstown Rotary Foundation member Bertine McKenna, and Friends of the Village Library Board Members Lynne Mebust, Martha Membrino, and Karen Katz.