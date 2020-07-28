Lifenet On Scene Of Schuyler Lake ATV Crash

By LARISSA RYAN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

EXETER – Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in Exeter this afternoon, Robert O’Brien, director, Otsego County 911 has confirmed.

According to John Seamon, his granddaughter Brooke McCord, 16, was riding a large ATV with her boyfriend, Robbie Brykailo, 16 on Dan Seamon’s property near the intersections of County Routes 23 and 24 in Exeter. When they attempted to go over a four-foot jump, they crashed the ATV.

Seamon said that another grandchild alerted him to the accident, and when he arrived at the scene, Brykailo was unconscious and McCord was performing CPR on him.

Schuyler Lake, Richfield Springs and Fly Creek Fire Departments are all on the scene, as are the State Police and the LifeNet helicopter.

Seamon said his Brykailo did regain consciousness, although he was in serious condition with injuries to his head and chest. He was flown by LifeNet helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse; McCord was transported to Bassett Hospital by ambulance.