Local Merchants Alerted To Grants For Reopening

The Hartford Offering Up To $15,000

COOPERSTOWN – Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk is alerting downtown merchants to the new HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program, which is offering grants of $5,000 to $15,000 to brick-and-mortar small businesses in commercial districts as they enter the next phases of reopening across the country.

The grants would be available to such businesses in downtown across Otsego County.

Applications are now open. They will continue to be accepted until 2:59 a.m. Eastern Time Monday, Aug. 24, or until 500 applications have been submitted, whichever is sooner. Subsequent grant rounds to accept additional applications is planned later this summer.

In partnership with The Hartford, the grant program will fund solutions that help small business owners respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts. A minimum of 50 percent of grants will benefit diverse-owned businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned.

Learn more about small business eligibility requirements and eligible grant expenses on our website. Please contact hartbeat@savingplaces.org with any questions.