Stacie Haynes accepts the Small Business of the Year Award on behalf of the Susquehanna SPCA as Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Lewis looks on. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Locals Honored at Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Dinner

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

ONEONTA

More than a hundred local movers and shakers gathered at the annual see-and-be-seen meeting and awards dinner of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce this past Thursday, November 13. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, the chamber named the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as Small Business of the Year; presented Worms Waste Not the Breakthrough Business Award; named Chrissie Sonnenberg of Get Fresh on the Main as Chamber Member of the Year; and presented Frank Russo the Community Leadership Award.

The chamber also confirmed new leaders to its board: Gail Glover of Hartwick College; Joan MacDonald of Helios Care; Bill Dorritie of Laurens Central School; April Erkson of Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES; Joan Fox, a realtor; Natalie Hooper of The Grand Healthcare; Adam Halay of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum; and Gabrielle Argo of Bassett Healthcare Network.

“All of them share a common trait,” Sean Lewis, the chamber president, said of the award winners. “It’s what keeps them getting up every morning and going into work each and every day: They all have a huge heart,” Lewis told the attendees ranging from executives at Five Star Subaru to leaders at SUNY Oneonta.

The executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA, Stacie Haynes, accepted the organization’s Small Business of the Year Award. The award description cites the transformation the organization has gone through over recent years, including moving their location (and all their animals) in June 2021.

In September 2025, the SQSPCA launched the Safe Pasture Project, a new initiative to expand and enhance the organization’s capacity to care for farm animals in need. The Campbell Hill Farm will serve as a hub for surrendered and rescued animals to receive medical care and for those that are adoptable to meet potential families. In the future, the farm will also host a farm animal supply pantry similar to Sparky’s Pet Food Pantry that is currently available at the shelter, according to Haynes.

Co-owners of Worms Waste Not, left, Meghan Cassidy, and right, Rachel Frick Cardelle, won the Breakthrough Award for a new, innovative business. Sean Lewis watches as they accept their award. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Worms Waste Not, the Breakthrough Business winner, is co-owned by Meghan Cassidy and Rachel Frick Cardelle. The company’s goal, according to its website, is to “reduce landfill while helping turn food scraps into black soil gold that supports our local farming and gardening communities.”

“The idea of providing food scrap hauling for compost came from a recent graduate of SUNY Oneonta who she met soon after Rachel and her family moved here,” the award description said. “He had recently begun a food scrap hauling business, so she signed on as early customers. Shortly thereafter, this SUNY grad and his family moved away. Rachel took over the business and the rest is history.” The business is now “growing by leaps and bounds.”

Chrissie Sonnenburg of Get Fresh on the Main accepts the Chamber Member of the Year Award from Sean Lewis. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Get Fresh on the Main, an Oneonta restaurant owned by its chef and born-and-raised Otsego County resident Chrissie Sonnenberg, was named Chamber Member of the Year for its contributions to community events. “When Oneonta Job Corps was put in a bind without the ability to pay a caterer for their recent event at Foothills, Chrissie was there,” the award description read. “When the chamber needed breakfast fare for the Annual Golf Outing this past September, Chrissie came through.”

Sean Lewis watches as Frank Russo accepts the chamber’s Community Leadership Award for his decades of service. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Frank Russo, a longtime community leader and volunteer, received a standing ovation after accepting the Community Leadership Award. With 25 years as an Oneonta firefighter, 12 as a local business owner, and 18 heading the Oneonta Family YMCA, the award recognized his cumulative achievements and service to the community.

“If it is a cause worth supporting, “Frank Lower Decker” is there,” the award description read.