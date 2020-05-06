Lonely At The Top

By: Jim Kevlin  05/06/2020  10:39 am
A solitary county board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefied, is presiding at this moment via Zoom over the May meeting of the county Board of Representatives from a almost empty board chamber at 197 Main St.  All 13 other reps have signed in from their homes or offices, and are participating from there.  Seated at right is county Rep. Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, the board vice chairman.

