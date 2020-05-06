Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Lonely At The Top Lonely At The Top 05/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Lonely At The Top A solitary county board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefied, is presiding at this moment via Zoom over the May meeting of the county Board of Representatives from a almost empty board chamber at 197 Main St. All 13 other reps have signed in from their homes or offices, and are participating from there. Seated at right is county Rep. Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, the board vice chairman. CLICK FOR COUNTY BOARD MEETING VIA ZOOM