LPC Finalizes NY Forward Priority List

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

At the fifth meeting of the Village of Cooperstown’s Local Planning Committee for the $4.5 million New York Forward grant awarded in March, committee members signed off on the 12 potential projects to be submitted for consideration, including a Small Projects Fund of $300,000.00. Aside from LPC members, there were very few members of the public in attendance.

The final Priority Project Slate includes the Small Projects Fund, six public improvement initiatives and five private development/rehabilitation projects. Representatives from project lead Laberge Group guided LPC members through a final overview of the proposals under consideration, following which those proposals were identified as either “priority projects” or “pipeline projects”—those with potential but not quite ready yet—to be considered later in accordance with the NY Forward guidelines. Public feedback from two public workshops and survey results as to the transformative value of each project was also provided.

As outlined during the meeting, priority projects lead to transformative impact and the state can choose to fund all or some of those. Not all projects will receive funding through the NY Forward program; however, all projects in the village’s Strategic Investment Plan—including pipeline projects—will be considered for funding through other programs.

All projects were vetted by LPC members in attendance at meetings four and five using evaluation worksheets created by Laberge Group staff.

Public improvement projects on Cooperstown’s Priority Project Slate are:

Re-grading of Doubleday Field, improving the drainage system, investing in new irrigation, installing new base anchors and replacing the netting at the historic grandstand. (29 percent transformative)

Creation of a pedestrian- and vehicle-safe pathway along Fowler Way to Doubleday Field, with safe ADA-compliant access to the ramp and seating at the first-base bleachers. (42 percent transformative)

Installation of sidewalks on Grove Street, creating connectivity between Main Street, upper Main Street, Glen Avenue and the Red Lot. (38 percent transformative)

Transformation of Hoffman Lane, with improved pedestrian design and stormwater management. (51 percent transformative)

Improved pedestrian conditions on Pioneer Alley, including stormwater filtration infrastructure, repaving of the surface and added lighting. (92 percent transformative)

Installation of wayfinding signage from the Red Lot to the Otsego County campus. (39 percent transformative)

Priority Project Slate private projects are:

Development of Willow Brook residential housing, 22 Glen Avenue—apartments and townhouses. (26 percent transformative)

Rehabilitation of 134 Main Street for residential apartments—four two-bedroom apartments. (52 percent transformative)

Construction of residential units at the Railroad Inn, 28 Railroad Avenue—three long-term rental units. (25 percent transformative)

Renovation of 103 Main Street for residential apartments—21 units. (60 percent transformative)

Creation of a community art space at 53 Pioneer Street—full restoration of the interior, including heating and cooling and restoration of the building facade. (69 percent transformative)

Projects moved to the pipeline are:

Construction of a Lakefront Park viewing platform for fishing and scenic enjoyment, to provide greater access to Otsego Lake. (35 percent transformative)

Metro Cleaners apartment at 115 Main Street.

Development of the Pioneer Valley Microbrewery off Pioneer Alley. (73 percent transformative)

Expansion of the Wood Bat Factory Entertainment Center at 33 Chestnut Street. (19 percent transformative)

Among other points of discussion, LPC members stressed the importance of housing and clarified the symbiotic nature of the Grove Street sidewalks, upper Main Street wayfinding signage and Willow Brook and Railroad Avenue housing ventures. LPC member Josh Edmonds recused himself from discussion of the Willow Brook proposal, as he is involved with the project.

At the close of the meeting, LPC Co-chair Ken Meifert praised the Leberge Group team, saying, “Leberge has done a great job with due diligence.”

New York State will review the Village of Cooperstown’s proposals and choose which projects to fund based on their alignment with the NY Forward goals: 1) enhances downtown quality of life; 2) increases energy efficiency; 3) contributes to growth of the tax base; 4) creates an active downtown and sense of place; 5) attracts businesses/job opportunities; 6) enhances public spaces for arts and culture; and 7) diversifies population. The Village of Cooperstown’s goals, by which the projects were also assessed, are to diversify housing, diversify the economy, improve connectivity and sustainability.

According to Laberge Group’s Adriana Beltrani, the goal is to submit $6-8 million in potential projects from which the state will then choose. Higher level projects that are more transformational are most attractive to the state, she said. In addition to the projects to be submitted, there are 19 potential small projects under consideration as well, for the Small Project Fund.

“Nineteen projects were submitted that demonstrate a need for the Small Project Fund, which is why the Small Project Fund was considered a priority project,” explained Beltrani. “Any eligible project can apply for the Small Project Fund once it is established, regardless of whether or not they responded to the open call.”

The total dollar amount for the 12 proposed projects is $7.8 million.

On March 2, the Village of Cooperstown was awarded a $4.5 million NY Forward grant, one of three Mohawk Valley winners of the first round of the new state grant program created to invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities. Building on the momentum of New York State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.

As per NY Forward grant requirements, committee members and Laberge Group staff must now work with the LPC to finalize the village’s Strategic Investment Plan and all project profiles to the Village of Cooperstown website, “The SIP will examine local assets and opportunities to identify projects that align with each community’s vision and that are poised for implementation. Funding will be awarded for selected projects from the SIP that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.”

More information about the Village of Cooperstown’s New York Forward award and process can be found at cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward-2/. Final proposals are due to the state by November 15.