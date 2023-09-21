Advertisement. Advertise with us

LPC Meets Sept. 27th

COOPERSTOWN—The Local Planning Committee for the Cooperstown New York Forward program will hold its fourth meeting on Wednesday, September 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cooperstown Village Hall, 22 Main Street. The meeting is open to observers from the public, with an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.

The agenda for this meeting includes a summary of public engagement results to date and discussion of proposed projects. The LPC is co-chaired by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council Member Ken Meifert and consists of 12 other members representing a diverse cross section of the Cooperstown community.

The Village of Cooperstown was selected by the MVREDC to receive a $4.5 million award from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul through the NY Forward program. Investment from this program will allow Cooperstown to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and implement key catalytic projects to advance a community vision for downtown improvements. Projects selected for funding will transform the community and support a vibrant local economy. More information can be found at https://www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward/

NY Forward was launched in 2022 to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller communities.. For more information, visit https://www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward.

