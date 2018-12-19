Lt. Governor Hochul In City To Tour Corning

ONEONTA – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visited Oneonta to see the Corning plant and tour Main Street, Mayor Gary Herzig reported.

“She was very impressed with Corning’s jobs and the training they give their employees to help them move up in their careers,” said Herzig. “She also spoke with them about the upgrades to the plant.”

Following the tour of Corning, she toured downtown Oneonta, including lunch at the Autumn Cafe and Christmas shopping with local merchants. “We talked about what’s happening with the DRI, and the plans for the future in Oneonta and Otsego County,” he said. “She was very pleased, and excited about what’s going on here.”