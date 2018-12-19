By: Libby Cudmore  12/19/2018  2:42 pm
Lt. Governor Hochul In City To Tour Corning

Lt. Governor Hochul

In City To Tour Corning

Aimee Swan, right, chats with Lt Governor Kathy Hochul, left, had lunch at the Autumn Café earlier this morning. With her are Michelle Catan. left. and Wayne Claypatch, owner of the Autumn Cafe and the B-Side Ballroom. Nick Savin, ONC Boces Superintendent and Mayor Gary Herzig were also in attendence. (Gary Herzig, contributed photo)
Hochul stopped by the Green Toad Bookstore, where she picked up some Christmas presents from proprietor Jim Havener.

ONEONTA – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visited Oneonta to see the Corning plant and tour Main Street, Mayor Gary Herzig reported.

“She was very impressed with Corning’s jobs and the training they give their employees to help them move up in their careers,” said Herzig. “She also spoke with them about the upgrades to the plant.”

Following the tour of Corning, she toured downtown Oneonta, including lunch at the Autumn Cafe and Christmas shopping with local merchants. “We talked about what’s happening with the DRI, and the plans for the future in Oneonta and Otsego County,” he said.  “She was very pleased, and excited about what’s going on here.”

 

