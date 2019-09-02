Lucian Morse-Burns, 23; Celebration Of Life Thursday In Oneonta

ONEONTA – An unfinished life:

Our family lost a loving son, grandson, brother and father. The world lost a loving soul, kind hearted and compassionate friend.

Lucian Joseph Morse-Burns was born to Damion Burns of Otego and Amber Morse of Cherry Valley on Aug. 19, 1996.

A celebration of his life is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club.

Lucian is survived by his father, Damion Burns and stepmother, Liberty Burns of Otego; mother, Amber Morse and stepfather, Kristopher Keator of Cherry Valley; paternal grandparents Denise Wyckoff-Marvin and stepgrandfather Robert Marvin of Otego; Randy Burns and stepgrandmother Denise Burns of Otego; maternal grandparents Barbara White and stepgrandfather David Baird of Laurens; and great-grandmother Phyllis Sutherland of Unadilla; his brothers Jeffrey Carreras Jr. of Oneonta and John Hendrickson of Jefferson; his sisters Kaylea and Kamryn Burns; stepsisters Rhiannon, Raine and Devon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.

Lucian had a great love for music, traveling, playing basketball (especially with his brother Jeffrey,) skateboarding, snowboarding and just life and the people in it in general.

Lucian attended Waterville Jr./Sr. High School. He was an ambitious man and a proud father to his son, Atticus. He was working to make a difference in his son’s life. He knew the importance of family and being a good example for his son.

He fearlessly joined Zamar Technologies, a cross-country crew laying fiber optic cable. He wanted to make the kind of money he knew he would to provide a good life for his son. He passed away in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lucian made quite an impact on the lives of everyone he met. Always a friend, supportive and understanding. The world really has lost one of the good ones and his family will always live with the emptiness from his passing.

Friends and family are invited Thursday to join us in celebrating a life though short, well lived. Please bring a dish to pass, if you wish.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/lucian-burns-morse Any additional funds will be used for Lucian’s son, Atticus to start a college fund. Lucian would be honored to know of all of the support.