‘Luminosity/Luminous Streets’ exhibit marks tenth Glimmerglass Film Days

“Zoonomia,” a film by Yeon Jin Kim, is currently on view at The Smithy.

(Film still from Zoonomia by Yeon Jin Kim)

COOPERSTOWN—Art exhibitions have been a feature of Glimmerglass Film Days for nine of its 10 years, and this year’s exhibition at The Smithy extends to storefronts in the Village of Cooperstown.

“Luminosity/Luminous Streets” will run from November 5-19. “Luminosity” is a four-person show at The Smithy featuring light sculptures by Daniel Buckingham and contemporary video art by Ariana Gerstein, Yeon Jin Kim, and Tomonari Nishihara. The video artists are each on the art faculty at SUNY Binghamton, and Buckingham is a professor at PrattMWP College of Art and Design in Utica. In addition to The Smithy show, “Luminous Streets” will feature light sculptures and video art in 13 Cooperstown storefronts along Main and Pioneer streets. This ambitious project includes light sculptures from the Quest for Light Collective, curated by Buckingham, and video works curated by Kim.

“The art will be intriguing, mysterious and quirky—an unexpected visual surprise,” said Sydney Waller, curatorial organizer for “Luminosity/Luminous Streets” and a founding member of the Film Days Steering Committee. She noted that the exhibition reflects the Glimmerglass Film Days theme, “Connection.” Film Days will present 28 film events November 10-14, along with filmmaker talks, live music, local food and drink, guided walks, and restaurant specials.

“The Collective seeks to invigorate the cultural landscape,” said Buckingham. “Our world is a stage filled with curious vessels in the form of coffee pots, violins, fauna, toys, and Victrolas, all a visual delight.”

Collective members showing their works in Cooperstown include Ferrell Crawley, Venus Fitzgerald, Abdullah Gramish, Aldo Macedo, Shannon Nisiewicz, Maribel Perez, Flynn Scorzelli, Christy Wucen and Peter Liangpu Yu. The sculptures in “Luminous Streets” consist of highly crafted welded steel objects, LED lights and chiffon.

“Luminous Streets” also features monitors large and small tucked among merchandise in store windows. The screens will offer an array of cutting-edge film, animation, and video art by artists Matthew Garrison, Case Jernigan, DeCarlo Logan, Jessica Mensch, Jason Mitcham, Sarada Rauch, and Gregory Wall. Along with the well-established artists, three works by emerging artist Julien Miller, from Fly Creek and now Brooklyn, are included.

An artist talk on November 5 from 5-7 p.m. will feature Daniel Buckingham and Yeon Jin Kim. The talk will begin at The Smithy, then take participants along Pioneer and Main streets to view the light sculptures and video art that are part of “Luminous Streets.”

“We wanted to do something special for the community to mark the tenth year of Glimmerglass Film Days,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000. “Highlighting Cooperstown and all that it offers is a key tenet of Film Days,” she continued. “Having the art exhibit extend to shop windows around Cooperstown is a great way to build excitement for—and to celebrate—this milestone year.”

Pope noted she is very grateful to the store owners, the artists, and to curators Sydney Waller, Daniel Buckingham, and Yeon Jin Kim.

“Luminous Streets” will be on view daily from 4:30-11:30 p.m. November 5-19 in the windows of Cooperstown Classics, Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange, F.R. Woods House of Pro Sports, Grand Slam Guitars, Heroes Of Baseball Wax Museum, J. Gorman Fine Jewelry, Kate’s Upstate, The Local Bird, Mickey’s Place, Riverwood, Rudy’s Wine & Liquor, Tin Bin Alley, and the former T.J.’s Place at 124 Main Street. “Luminosity” at The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown, will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

“Luminosity/Luminous Streets” is made possible with a grant from the C.J. Heilig Foundation with additional support from Transitions Counseling. For more information, visit glimmerglassfilmdays.org.