MacGuire Benton Backing Cheney for Congress

MacGuire Benton, former Otsego County Young Democrats president and Village of Cooperstown trustee, has endorsed NY-19 Candidate Jamie Cheney for Congress. Ms. Cheney is a business owner, wife, mother of three boys and the daughter of a veteran.

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Business School, she runs Prokanga, a recruiting and consulting firm focused on creating flexible roles for working parents, manages the family cattle operation alongside her husband, and is active in the development of youth agriculture in New York State.

According to Mr. Benton, young voters are looking for a representative who is ready to take on the big fights facing the district today and for the years to come. “Jamie is that fighter,” he said.