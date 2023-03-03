Made with Love

ONEONTA—Chelly Nicholson, above, placed third in the Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s 18th annual Chili Bowl Cook-Off and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11, in the “People’s Choice, Amateur” category. Nicholson is pictured with CANO Board President Jim Maloney. The full list of prize winners is below.

Judges Choice: 1. Our Town Cafe; 2. SUNY Delhi; 3. Soda Jerks. People’s Choice, Amateur: 1. Tie: Sean and Doria Hall; 2. Lorraine Brady; 3. Chelly Nicholson. People’s Choice, Professional: 1. SUNY Delhi; 2. Wise Guy’s Sammy’s; 3. Our Town Cafe.