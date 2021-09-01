Maia Leonardo, 28 Devoted to improving lives of the marginalized

In Memoriam

Maia Leonardo died unexpectedly on August 30, 2021 at age 28. Born in Philadelphia, PA, to Kathleen and James Leonardo, she grew up in Cooperstown, NY before relocating to New Haven.

A tireless activist, Maia devoted her life to improving the lives of marginalized communities, especially in her beloved New Haven. She was involved in countless organizing efforts and offered help wherever she saw a need. Maia was particularly proud of her work with Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit serving the transgender and gender-nonconforming community, where she most recently served as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors.

Maia was also an avid musician, creating and performing music under the name juno hawke. Interested in computer science and graphic design, Maia loved her work in Development at the New Haven Pride Center and in IT at Central Connecticut State University. She is survived by her parents, her sister Anne, her beloved cat Leon, and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trans Lifeline at translifeline.org.

A virtual remembrance for Maia’s family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 5 at 4 pm. Please contact Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home at 607-547-8231 or peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com for information.