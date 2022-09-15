Main Street and Lettis Highway Get Facelift

On Saturday, September 10, about a dozen SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick students joined several community volunteers in a long-overdue clean-up of the triangle at the intersection of Main Street and Lettis Highway in the City of Oneonta.

“The city’s lack of funds and staffing had put the maintenance of this entrance to Oneonta on a backburner,” Mark Drnek, Mayor of Oneonta, said. “But a local resident, Wendy Slicer, saw an opportunity to engage the community in an effort that would not only benefit the appearance of this important downtown plot, but also enlist the assistance of students from both colleges in collaboration.”

“This is a wonderful illustration of what can be accomplished with the support of the OCI-The Oneonta Community Initiative,” Mayor Drnek said.

“Ms. Slicer applied to the program (found online at destinationoneonta.com/oci-program) and was provided funding for tools, topsoil, mulch, and chrysanthemums,” he said. “She has plans to apply for OCI funding for other projects and hopes that her example will provide incentive for others to do the same.”