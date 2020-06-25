Make a Giant, Hike The Trails & Go Boating!

What’s Fun In Otsego County

Learn about Rube Foster, the founder of the Negro Leagues, and other players from the 1920s – 40s in a virtual field trip at the Baseball Hall of Fame to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the league. 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, www.baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-celebration-of-the-negro-leagues?date=0 for info.

If your teen has been cooped up inside for too long, get them out on the trails with LEAF’s Great Otsego Outdoors Challenge. 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. Info, 607-353-7143, www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/.

Learn how to ferment and can the vegetables you’re growing in your garden in a webinar with the Otsego County Master Gardeners. Registration required. 11 – noon, Friday, June 26, www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/

It might not be the hoax of the century, but you can make a mini Cardiff Giant with a salt dough recipe at The Farmers Museum. www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum/

Enjoy a day out on the lake and help preserve it from invasive species with a Paddle and Pull at Silver Lake. Canoes and Kayaks provided. Register by Friday, June 26. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Silver Lake, Silver Lake Rd., New Berlin. 607-547-4488 or visit www.occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-2/

Learn how to explore FamilySearch.org, a database to help research family roots. Presented by the Harris Memorial Library. Saturday, June 27, 4-5 p.m. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary.