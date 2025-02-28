Sugaring Off Sundays at Fenimore Farm and Country Village will feature wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Maple Sugaring Activities, Pancake Breakfasts Begin March 2

COOPERSTOWN—On five consecutive Sundays beginning this weekend, visitors to Fenimore Farm and Country Village can enjoy contemporary and historic maple sugaring demonstrations, activities for the kids, and much more. Weekly Sugaring Off Sundays events begin March 2 and continue each Sunday through March 30. A pancake breakfast including sausage and home fries is served from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and features local syrup provided by the Otsego County Maple Producers. All other activities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to organizers, fun is planned for everyone each Sunday throughout the museum grounds. Visitors can taste hot maple syrup poured over snow, known as jack wax. Children can learn how to tap maple trees and how to play Snow Snake, a traditional Haudenosaunee winter game. Interpreters will be on hand at historic Bump Tavern and talented craftspeople in the Blacksmith Shop will create a waffle maker based on an example found in the museum’s collection. The Empire State Carousel will be open for heated rides and wagon rides around the historic village run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.

“Todd’s General Store will be open with hand-crafted items that will transport you back in time and, on the way out, visit the Fenimore Farm Store for maple products and souvenirs,” invited officials.

The Otsego County Maple Producers will also be on-site to talk about maple sugaring and offer local maple products for sale.

This event is sponsored in part by Bank of Cooperstown. For further details and pricing, visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/sos/2025-03-02/.