Martha Delello, 78; Filled Key Roles At St. Mary’s Parish

ONEONTA – Martha Mary Delello, 78, who filled many leadership roles over the years at Oneonta’s St. Mary’s Roman Catholic parish, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Oneonta, the daughter of Patsy and Matilda (Martin) Delello. She was the youngest of 13 children.

A lifelong area resident, Martha was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and Oneonta High School.

She was employed by Wilber Bank and Key Bank in Oneonta and retired after 25 years from SUNY Delhi.

Martha was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. She was there nearly every day, quietly giving of herself to her parish community. Her dedication and care for her church and her parish family was beyond compare.

She was a Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister and trained Eucharistic Minsters. She was also a money counter.

Martha served on the pastoral council, liturgy committee, Mount Calvary Cemetery Advisory Board and St. Mary’s School Board. She was also a member of the Rosary Society.

She was a graduate of the Formation for Ministry program and received the Women’s Commission of the Albany Roman Catholic diocese, “Saying Yes to God” award.

Outside of her church, Martha was also an active community member of the Italian American Club, historical society and the Business Women’s Club of Oneonta.

She is survived by her siblings, sister, Eleanor and Leonard Beers of Norwich; brother, Fred and Nancy Delello of Oneonta; special niece and nephew, Judy Rivino of Oneonta and Kevin and Tamara Maddalone of Sidney; as well as several more nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings, Cecilia Delello, Bernice Mulkins, Martin Delello, Frances Walley, Esther Vandermark, Bernard Delello, Phyllis Delello, Patrick Delello, Joan Delello and Carole Maddalone.

Friends are invited to greet the family from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St. in Oneonta.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta, with the Rev. David Mickiewicz officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

The family thanks the staff at Fox Hospital, Bassett and Strong Memorial, and all her friends and church family at the rectory for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Martha’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Reigniting Our Faith Campaign.

Condolences or memories of Martha may be left for the family at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.