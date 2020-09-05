Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Master Carver Lavern Kelley Topic Of Hanford Mills Talk Master Carver Lavern Kelley Topic Of Hanford Mills Talk 09/05/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Master Carver Lavern Kelley Topic Of Hanford Mills Talk Sydney Waller, owner of the Art Garage in Cooperstown, holds a selection of photographs from the life of Lavern Kelley, during talk on the famed wood carver this afternoon at the Hanford Mills Museum learning center. “He was my favorite human being and is my favorite subject.” said Waller. The talk discussed his upbringing and the origins of his love for wood carving, which began when her was hospitalized for appendicitis and received a pocket knife as a gift. Kelly went on to create many scale carvings of farm animals, machinery and people which eventually gained him national recognition. His works are now featured in a permanent position at the Smithsonian, with other pieces in The Fenimore Collection and the museum at Hamilton College. The talk was part of a new show at Hanford Mills Museum showcasing the works of several are wood carvers, including pieces by Kelley. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)