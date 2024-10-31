Mayor Drnek Clarifies Voting Access to Foothills Polling Location

Editor’s note: City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek released directions on Tuesday, October 29 for those seeking to vote at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, given concerns regarding ongoing construction in the immediate vicinity.

ONEONTA—With asphalt plants closing in mid-November, the contractor is in the last stages of construction and paving on Market Street, City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek announced on Tuesday, October 29. However, to ensure uninterrupted access to early voting, the city has restricted roadwork to several blocks east of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.

“There is no construction activity that will prevent vehicle and pedestrian access to the polling site at Foothills,” Drnek said in a media release.

The following directions for voters were provided:

For people who are entering the city from the east via Lettis Highway or Route 7/Main Street, they should drive east along Main Street until they reach the Chestnut Street intersection, where they should turn left down Chestnut Street Extension to Market Street, where they will see Foothills directly in front of them.

For people who are entering the city from the west via Route 23/Chestnut Street, they should drive west until they reach the Main St intersection, where they should travel straight through down Chestnut Street Extension to Market Street, where they will see Foothills directly in front of them.

For people who are entering the city from the south via Route 28 to Main Street, they should drive north past the police/fire station until they reach the Chestnut Street intersection, where they should turn right down Chestnut Street Extension to

Market Street, where they will see Foothills directly in front of them.

“The city has installed directional wayfinding signs to guide drivers to the aforementioned routes to the polling place at Foothills,” Drnek wrote.

According to the media release, there is adequate on-site parking behind the Foothills building. Designated handicapped accessible parking spaces are located on the west side of the building. There is additional parking in the public lot directly across the street from Foothills, at 27 Market Street.

Early voting is the red brick building. The Atrium (with the glass façade) will be used on Election Day.

“Please be aware that the street is currently uneven and partially paved, and that sidewalks and curbs are unfinished,” Drnek wrote. “Drive and walk with care.”

The city has coordinated with the contractor to ensure there will be no work on Market Street on Election Day, Drnek pointed out. Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension will be open and detours will not be necessary to access the polling place.

Oneonta Public Transit buses are running on schedule. The “bus store” in the Clinton Plaza, located at 104 Main Street, will continue to be the most convenient drop-off point, Drnek continued. From there, the Foothills polling location is a one-block walk on Chestnut Street Extension.