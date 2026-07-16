Letter from Joseph Homburger

Project Lawyer Got It Wrong

In the article in “The Freeman’s Journal” on Thursday, June 25, 2026, attorney Allyson M. Phillips, representing the Manocherian family in the current proposal to subdivide the family’s property in the Towns of Otsego and Springfield, presented inaccurate and incorrect information under the headline on page 1 which read: “Lawyer: Town Rushed Proposal Without Adequate Public Input.”

Phillips was quoted in part, stating that “public outcry alone doesn’t justify land use changes.” She is accurate in that statement, however, for those exercising due diligence the record is clear that the Town of Otsego had no notion that the Manocherian Family Sketch Plan Review was forthcoming when it did arrive.

There are several points that are worthy of public enlightenment regarding what can be viewed as separate administrative considerations that have become linked due to the unforeseen sketch plan submission by Manocherian.

The Towns of Middlefield, Otsego, Richfield, Springfield, and the Village of Cooperstown are currently engaged in a comprehensive management planning process for Otsego Lake and its watershed. These communities were awarded $503,456.00 on March 25, 2025 (CFA Number 129336) to develop and propose for adoption “The Nine Element Watershed Management Plan.” A plan such as this would have a profound positive outcome for protecting a major drinking water supply, fish and wildlife resources, scenic historic values of state and national significance, and guide economically sustainable land-use options for this important community asset. This initiate predates the Manocherian sketch plan submittals, too.

It is a fact that the Town of Otsego launched the comprehensive plan review and evaluation process June 12, 2024. It is a fact that the town had no indication or knowledge that Manocherian would submit a sketch plan for a 1,500-acre proposal in late July/earlv August 2025.

I previously wrote the Town of Otsego and others that initiating a moratorium would be a prudent action in light of the ongoing land use planning process and that a moratorium should not target a specific project but rather it should serve as a pause in accepting, reviewing or approving any projects affecting greater than 20 acres until the review and evaluation process of the comprehensive plan and an adoption of what will likely be modifications to current zoning, policies, procedures and local laws for administering an updated comprehensive plan. I believe that establishing such a moratorium remains relevant.

The comprehensive planning and review process is an independent action separate from the unanticipated Manocherian sketch plan review submission. The Town of Otsego resolved on June 12, 2024 to engage with Mohawk Valley Economic Development District for technical and administrative assistance in updating the town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan of 2008. I believe the Town of Otsego had initiated discussions regarding assistance from MVEDD well before June 12, 2024 but the town’s earlier efforts with MVEDD met with pitfalls and circumstances that caused delays regarding grants/contracts/etc. in getting started with the Comprehensive Plan review process.

MVEDD contracted with the Otsego Town Board and has provided the Town of Otsego Planning Board with guidance and technical assistance in reviewing and upgrading the town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (enabled in-part by a significant grant of taxpayer funds) well before the Manocherian sketch plan was submitted for consideration.

Joseph Homburger

Cooperstown