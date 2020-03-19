Michael Murin, 61, Oneonta; Gentle Soul Battled Mental Illness

ONEONTA – Michael F. Murin passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

He was born in 1958, the son of Mary Ellen Murin and the late, George Murin, of Franciscan Heights in Rensselaer, formerly of West Oneonta.

Michael enjoyed his music and writing. Many will remember him for feeding the squirrels in Huntington and Wilber Parks. Although he battled mental illness his whole adult life, those who took the time to get to know him, will remember him as a kind and gentle soul.

Michael was a resident of the Rehabilitation Support Services Elm Street residence in Oneonta for over 20 years. His family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff there for the care and kindness Michael received over the years. They were like a second family to him.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his siblings, Peter (Robin) of Brooklyn, Patty Murin-Shira of Troy, Mont., Johnny of Schenevus, Mary L. of West Sand Lake, Joseph of Brooklyn, Barbara of Averill Park, Maureen (John) Giannone of Sand Lake, and Andrew (Sara) of Brooklyn; his niece, Elizabeth Murin, and nephews, John and Ian Giannone.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.hellerskinnerfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, NY.