Milford Farmers’ Market Open For Third Season

OPEN TODAY UNTIL 2 P.M.

This summer, don’t forget the OTHER farmers’ market – Milford’s, from 10 to 2 each Sunday off Route 28 at the north end of the village. Today, Kelly Morrissey, Goodyear Lake, at right in top photo, expresses satisfaction at the gluten-free cookies offered by Becca Hopkins, left, and her husband Vince, of Worcester. (Friend Oscar Carpenter, right, is visiting from the Albany area.) Morrissey recommends the Whoopie Pies and Raspberry Crunch varieties. Inset, right, Ralph Morse of Cooperstown Maple Works, discusses tables he’s been making, that follow the natural contours of wood trucks, with Elizabeth Matter of Milford and son Justin. Now in its third season, Manager Sabine Curry (the former village mayor) said the market has grown steadily, and with a couple of more vendors, the layout will have to be expanded from two to three rows. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)