Mini-Editorial: SUNY Oneonta Preparing Sensible Reopening Plan

AllOTSEGO.com MINI EDITORIAL

Some commentary to the contrary, SUNY Oneonta is preparing a thorough, detailed, sensible reopening plan.

Don’t take our word for it.

One, look at the draft plan yourself. It’s evolving – the final draft isn’t due in Albany until Dec. 10. But it reflects thoughtful deliberation, fact-finding and discussion.

Two, look at the video posted above, of a “town hall meeting” for employees – faculty and staff – last week. Pointed questions are answered directly, and hypothetical situations are calmly weighed.

Reviewing both will give you a sense of confidence, on issues ranging from in-person teaching, to bringing off-campus students under the same protocols as everyone else, to the once-weekly testing regimen.

Campus President Dennis Craig has observed everything depends on the status of the COVID-19 infestation. Depending on where we are – on where the state is – Governor Cuomo may push the opening back to March 1 or beyond.

Everything may depend on how fast vaccines can be deployed, or whether we can once again bend the curve downward through masking and social distancing, as we did last spring.

But, again, read the plan, watch the video. You’ll be reassured.

Don’t be alarmed by the bomb-throwers. A path to a “new normal” is being charted in the opening, with consultation and discussion all around.

Stay cool, and let’s see how it goes.