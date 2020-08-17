More Free COVID-19 Tests; This Time, At Southside Mall

ONEONTA – Free COVID-19 tests are being offered 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Southside Mall parking lot, the county Department of Health has announced.

You must pre-register at (607) 547-4279.

These tests are for people who are not sick but want to be tested, and will be performed will be a nasal pharyngeal swab.

If you are an Otsego County resident, drive up to the testing tent, and wear a mask and stay in your car.

If you have COVID symptoms, do not attend this clinic. Instead, call (607) 547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.