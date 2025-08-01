More HoF Weekend Highlights from Charlie Vascellaro
COOPERSTOWN—Reporter Charlie Vascellaro covered Hall of Fame Weekend this year, including festivities at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and other related activities, in three well-written and informative articles published on Thursday, July 31:
This prestigious award honors one individual who lives or works in Otsego, Delaware or Schoharie counties, and serves individuals in any discipline. The winner must exhibit Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo’s attributes of leadership, selfless service, benevolence, and compassion.…
In conjunction with Ichiro’s impending induction, the “Yakyu | Baseball: The Trans-pacific Exchange of the Game” exhibit made its official debut in a series of events last week at the Hall of Fame. A panel discussion on U.S./Japan baseball relations on Thursday, July 24 included Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch, former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine, who also managed in Japan for seven years, and Hall of Famers Jack Morris, Cal Ripken Jr., and Ozzie Smith, each of whom participated in exhibition series in Japan in the 1980s and 1990s.…
The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was delayed by one hour because of rain, but with an assist from the baseball gods the skies cleared up and the ceremony took place under intermittent clouds and sunshine. The estimated attendance of 30,000 was nowhere near the 55,000 that had been speculated.…