Motel 88 fire in Oneonta under investigation

 01/07/2022    Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, Police & Fire, The Freeman's Journal
Photo by Joe Harmer

The Oneonta Fire Department responded to a fire at Motel 88 in Oneonta yesterday around noon.

Firemen were met with heavy flames from an unoccupied room.

There were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in a half hour.

Responding fire departments included Worcester  Fire Department and Franklin Fire Department, which sent out Fire Assist Search Teams, and Otego Fire Department, which sent out a fire engine and crew.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

