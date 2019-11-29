Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive In Renovated Pioneer Park Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive In Renovated Pioneer Park 11/29/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive In Renovated Pioneer Park Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, right, and the rest of the holiday crowd look in anticipation towards the Christmas tree which Santa lit with a wave of his hand this evening in Cooperstown. Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrived via horse drawn carriage at their second home in a newly renovated Pioneer Park after being led in by the Cooperstown Fire Department, The Hill City Snow Queen, members of the Cooperstown Equestrian team and the High school band. Their cottage now sits on a small raised area while small pathways built into the bricks helps with the flow of visitors. After greeting the crowd the Claus’ settled in and began hearing the Christmas wishes of the first children of the season.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)