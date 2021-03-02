Nancy Garufi, 83; With Husband, Founded Tino’s Pizza

ONEONTA – Nancy Garufi, 83, who founded Tino’s Pizza with her husband, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Fox Nursing Home.

She was born on July 12, 1937, in Frazzano, Sicily, the daughter of Lorenzo and Rosalia Frisenda.

At 18 years old, Nancy came to the United States and settled in Cold Spring, Putnam County. Her first job was at the dress factory there. She married Agatino “Tino” Garufi Sr. in August 1961. He predeceased her on June 27, 1998.

Moving to Otego in 1973, she and her husband became co-owners of Pizzaland with Tino’s sister, Frances, and HER husband, Peter until 1982. In 1985, Nancy and Tino opened their own restaurant, Tino’s Pizza. She enjoyed making salads and knew her customers by their order. “Nancy knows what I want,” they would say. Nancy retired in 2017.

Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling to the 1,000 Islands and Florida.

She is survived by her two wonderful sons, Tino Garufi Jr. and his wife, Debbie and their two sons, Tino III and Joshua, and Vincent Garufi and his two daughters, Alissa and Cassondra and his companion, Jennifer Mannion (Alex and Carter); her special nieces and nephews, Peter Puglisi (Patty) and their three children, Peter, Jessica and Michaela, and Sarah Lynch (Daniel) and their three children, Kevin, Patrick and Katie whom is also her goddaughter; as well as nieces, Rosalia, Tina and Anna Maria, nephew Lorenzo and their families.

Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, John and Ubaldo.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. Please wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and be prepared to wait to enter the building.

A private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oneonta with the Rev. David Mickiewicz as celebrant.

Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

In honor of Nancy, anyone she has ever made a salad for, please raise a fork in her memory.

Memorial contributions in loving memory of Nancy may be made to a Heart Association of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.